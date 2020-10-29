TURLOCK (CBS13) — Surveillance video shows a Turlock driver going off-road onto a city sidewalk, hitting a parked car and crashing into a fence before driving away. Neighbors say it’s only the latest example of reckless driving on Wayside Drive.

“Once I noticed there was damage I immediately noticed the tire marks,” Daniel Arthur said.

Arthur opened his front door to see damage to his own car parked in front of his house and the debris from the crash scattered across his lawn.

“I was in shock because I could assume all the damage that was done to their vehicle and how were they able to drive away,” Arthur said.

On this street where children play ‘red light, green light’ on front lawns, daredevil driving is no surprise to neighbor Jeremiah Blackwell, father of five.

“It could happen in broad daylight,” Blackwell said. “It could’ve been worse. Someone could have been walking the sidewalk and been hurt or killed there.”

Blackwell has seen three cars drive onto the sidewalk on Wayside Drive in the past year.

“I don’t know what’s up with this section of the road,” Blackwell said. “People drive really recklessly and fast.”

While CBS13 was shooting video for this report, one car sped by then drove through a stop sign.

In a place that’s supposed to be safe to play, the surveillance video shows the dangerous driving on this Turlock street, is no game.

“It really is amazing that he had the audacity to just keep going,” Arthur said.

Arthur filed a police report and is hoping someone notices the damage to the reckless driver’s car and turns them in. Neighbors would like the city to add safety measures to help prevent another crash they fear could be tragic.