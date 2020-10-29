Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire at the Target on Fulton Avenue in Sacramento Thursday night.
Metro Fire Sacramento said the building was evacuated and there was heavy smoke that activated fire sprinklers inside. The sprinklers helped keep the fire small, and it was quickly knocked down, firefighters said.
As of 10:30 p.m., Metro Fire said the scene required “significant mop-up” to remove water from the building.
It’s unclear if the store will be open Friday morning. Officials said the health department will have to inspect the building and products after there was significant smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.