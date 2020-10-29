  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say an unresponsive man found between stores at a Tracy shopping center was pronounced dead, but there are no indications of foul play.

The man was found Tuesday morning in-between the Home Depot and Marshalls stores along Naglee Road.

Officers discovered a 65-year-old Tracy man unresponsive. Medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Exactly how the man died is unclear at this point, but police say there were no indications that foul play was involved.

Police say the man was homeless. His identity will be released until his next of kin can be contacted.

