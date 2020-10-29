SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A set of twins conjoined at the head are recovering after a marathon 24-hour separation surgery at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Abigail and Micaela Bachinskiy were born nine months ago connected at the head – a condition so rare that it happens in only about one in every 2.5 million births, UC Davis officials say.

The twins’ mother, North Highlands resident Liliya Bachinskiy, learned the pair would be conjoined when she was just 11 weeks pregnant. That’s when she was referred to the UC Davis Fetal Care and Treatment Center to help plan for their delivery.

Once the twins were born, surgeons decided on having the separation surgery once the twins reached nine-months-old.

“As they get older, there are more risks of shared blood vessels and organs becoming larger or more entwined. The upcoming flu, COVID-19 and RSV season was also a concern,” said lead plastic surgeon Granger Wong in a release from UC Davis Health.

Surgeons spent months watching the twins’ growth using MRIs and CT scans. Further, custom-designed tissue expanders were put under the girls’ skin in preparation for the surgery.

On Saturday, the surgery started at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

More than 30 surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologist and other staff participated in the 24-hour operation.

The twins were officially separated at 3:28 a.m. – with the announcement of “Cranial separation!” bringing claps and cheers.

“I will never see 3:28 on a clock again and not think of the moment that Abi and Mica became two separate babies,” said pediatric neurosurgeon Michael Edwards in a release.

The surgery was the first ever separation of conjoined twins at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital. However, Edwards and other members of the medical team had previous experience separating conjoined twins.

Abigail and Micaela are now resting separately at the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.