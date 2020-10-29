Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto have arrested a woman accused of breaking windows in the downtown district.
In a statement Thursday, police say they arrested 23-year-old Kristina Krage of Modesto. She was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on multiple charges of felony vandalism.
Police believe there could be others responsible for carrying out similar crimes in the area.
They say camera footage helped, in part, to track down Krage. They urge residents and business owners to install surveillance cameras in well-lit areas to record criminal acts.
