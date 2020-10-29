Comments
COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Linda resident arrested in Colusa County is accused of the sexual abuse of a child, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday.
Shawn Michael Jones, 26, was arrested Thursday and faces several other sexual abuse charges, authorities said. Investigators said it is believed there may be other sexual abuse victims who have yet to be identified.
Further details regarding the allegations were not released.
Anyone who may have any relevant information on Jones and the allegations is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
