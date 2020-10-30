Comments
WEST POINT (CBS13) – Three people were arrested after a teen girl missing for more than a week was found at a home in West Point, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday night.
Kaylee Arnee, 14, was found at around 7 p.m. on Friday after a lengthy search, authorities said. The identities of the three people arrested have not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office said they will spend the weekend completing the investigation and will provide more information on Monday, Nov. 2.
Arnee was reported missing on Oct. 22 after being last seen at a friend’s house in West Point. Investigators said she had already been gone from her friend’s house before her mother arrived to pick her up.