CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by officers in Citrus Heights earlier this week after he reportedly fired at gun at them.

The incident happened in the area of Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Avenue on Monday. Police said they were called to the area for a neighbor dispute and encountered a man who who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Officers opened fire but didn’t hit the suspect, who was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office on Friday as 64-year-old Citrus Heights resident Bruce Allan Shumaker. He managed to run into his home and then barricaded himself for several hours.

At some point, officers in the backyard confronted Shumaker once more. He allegedly pointed a gun at officers again and fired – prompting the officers to fire back.

This time, Shumaker was hit. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the shootings, police said, and no one else was inside the home at the time of the standoff.

Citrus Heights police and the Sacramento County district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.