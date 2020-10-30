ROSEVILLE (CBS13)- Families are weighing the fun of trick-or-treating and costume parties with the risk of COVID-19. Health experts recommend staying inside with your own family, but how many people are listening to those recommendations?

Many people are choosing to engage in safe alternatives. Hundreds of people watched from their car in a drive-through Halloween parade at Bayside Church in Roseville.

“We feel most comfortable with staying within events like this, staying within our own household,” Lidia Stidham said.

Jessica Simkins said, for her family, the decision to cancel trick-or-treating was an easy one.

“We are not going to do trick or treating because it kind of sketches me out,” Simkins said. “Not a hard decision because we have a baby at home. We are just trying to keep it safe.”

Some people still looking for costumes booed health official’s recommendations and decided to take a more traditional approach.

“We are going to go trick or treating around my house and then we are going to a party,” one woman said

Other families say even though they plan to go out, they debated the issue before making their final decision.

“It’s a balance. We take all the precautions that we can and stuff like that. It’s a difficult decision when you are a kid and have all this stuff going on,” Lara said. “I’m a medical professional. I’m out in it and doing my thing but I want my kids to have a normal life too. So we will take precautions when we can.”

David Rice’s house lights up his neighborhood with spooky decorations filling his front lawn. He has decorated his house for the last 16 years. He normally gives out 300 pieces of candy every year. While he is not sure how many visitors he will have this Halloween, he is prepared with his mask and gloves to hand out treats.

“There always is concern. We will try to be as careful,” he said. “Parents will dictate how they want us to hand out the candy or if they just want to come see the decorations.”