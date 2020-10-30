GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Reports of assaults, illegal drugs and noise violations have led to a 45-day suspension for a Grass Valley brewery, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced on Friday.
A notice of suspension for operating a disorderly premises was posted by ABC agents Friday at the 1849 Brewing Company along Sutton Way.
The license suspension prohibits alcohol sales at the brewery for the entirety of the 45 days.
The suspension is a result of a nearly year-and-a-half investigation, beginning in May 2019, into several reports of fights, assaults, public urination, illegal drugs, public drunkenness and several noise complaints from the nearby neighborhood, the ABC said.
The ABC said the owners of the brewery signed a stipulation and waiver agreement and accepted the suspension.