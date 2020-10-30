SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 and crashing head-on into a semi-truck, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., they got a report about a driver speeding north on southbound I-5 near of Flag City. The driver then crashed head-on into a big rig near W. Peltier Road.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the center divide. Officers say the driver of the car, only identified as a woman at this point, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
The driver of the big rig was not hurt. No one else was in the woman’s car, officers say.
Exactly what led up to the woman driving the wrong way on I-5 is under investigation. It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were factors.