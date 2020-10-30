MODESTO (CBS13) – A man died after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol announced on Friday.

The CHP said the crash happened last Saturday evening in the area of Whitmore Avenue and Baldwin Road.

Turlock resident Manjit Kaur Samra, 67, was driving in the area and was making a left turn onto northbound Baldwin Road when she failed to yield for the oncoming 21-year-old motorcyclist from Hickman, investigators said.

The motorcyclist crashed into the rear passenger side of Samra’s vehicle and was tossed into the roadway. The CHP said the rider was declared dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs were not found to be factors in the crash. The identity of the motorcyclist was not yet released.

No other cars or people were involved in the crash.