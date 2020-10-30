NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested three people for allegedly trespassing at the site where activists are protesting PG&E cutting down trees in Nevada City.

The group “Save Nevada County Trees” has been protesting PG&E’s plans to cut down up to 263 trees near Nevada City. To try and save some of them, some protesters recently climbed up into 16 of the trees near the Pioneer Cemetery.

RELATED: Nevada City Protesters Hanging Out In Trees So PG&E Won’t Cut Them Down

On Friday around 4 a.m., Nevada City police say officers and PG&E contractors went out to the cemetery. The contractors starting putting up a security fence and the people who have been camping out were told to leave.

Some people did leave, police say, but others did not. In the commotion, three people were eventually arrested on misdemeanor charges of trespassing.

One person still remains in a tree at the site, police say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers have been trying to tell him to come down, but has so far refused. He faces charges if he continues to stay, police say.

Police say they are trying to figure out a plan to try and safely get the protester down if he continues to refuse. Officers note that it appears he has no food or water, and the site is now secured with fence and closed to the public.

PG&E has said cutting down the trees will shorten the length of the recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs that have been implemented to lessen wildfire danger.