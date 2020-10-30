NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A young Rocklin woman and 16-year-old on probation have been arrested after they allegedly ransacked a room in a North Auburn home this week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Monday, three people managed to get into the home through an unlocked back door.

While inside, the suspects ransacked a room and took $7,580 worth of items, including collectible shoes, electronics and clothes.

Detectives were able to identify two of the suspects as 19-year-old Rocklin resident Alexandra Marler and a 16-year-old who was already on probation. Deputies showed up at the teen’s home and were able to recover most of the stolen items.

More stolen items were also discovered at Marler’s home, deputies say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The third suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released at this point, is still wanted by deputies.

Marler and the 16-year-old have been arrested and are facing numerous charges, including burglary, conspiracy, receiving/concealing stolen property and possession of stolen property.