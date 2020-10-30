STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is on for an inmate who escaped from the San Joaquin County Jail Honor Farm on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says, around 10:45 p.m., an alarm went off on one of the house barracks’ doors. After an emergency count of the inmates, it was discovered that 37-year-old Porfirio Torres Vasquez was missing.

Vasquez was being held at the Honor Farm for several open charges, including first-degree burglary. He also had remanded charges of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism, and vehicle theft.

The sheriff’s office claims that, due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of inmates sentenced to state prison, inmates usually not considered for such minimum-security facilities like the Honor Farm are being forced to be housed there.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Vasquez is now facing a new felony charge due to the escape.

Anyone who sees Vasquez or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (209) 468-4400.