STOCKTON (CBS13) — An off-duty officer with the Stockton Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way down Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road.

Officers were able to pull the driver over. They soon discovered that the driver was Eduardo Silva, an off-duty Stockton police officer.

California Highway Patrol then responded to the scene to help with the investigation and Silva was arrested.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Silva has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing DUI charges.

Stockton police say Silva has been placed on administrative leave.