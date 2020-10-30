Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — An off-duty officer with the Stockton Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way down Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road.
Officers were able to pull the driver over. They soon discovered that the driver was Eduardo Silva, an off-duty Stockton police officer.
California Highway Patrol then responded to the scene to help with the investigation and Silva was arrested.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- 9-Month-Old Conjoined Twins Separated After Marathon Surgery At UC Davis Children’s Hospital
- Retiree’s Credit Score Dives After Taking Test Drive
Silva has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing DUI charges.
Stockton police say Silva has been placed on administrative leave.