MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people wanted for allegedly stealing from a Modesto Target were arrested Friday after they reportedly went back inside the store.
On Wednesday, police asked the public to help them identify a man who allegedly stole multiple Xbox consoles, games, and accessories from Target stores in Modesto and Turlock over the course of a couple of weeks. Then on Friday, Modesto Police Department detectives were notified that the suspects, 26-year-old Christopher Rocha and 29-year-old Maura Aherne, both of Modesto, were in a store, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.
Detectives arrived at the store and arrested Rocha and Aherne on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, conspiracy, and looting.
Police say tips from the public allowed them to identify and catch the suspects.