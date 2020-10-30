SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Halloween 2020 is bringing a new kind of scary this year. Traditional trick-or-treating is highly discouraged this Halloween, driving many communities are throwing “Trunk or Treats.”

“We aren’t doing trick-or-treating this year, so this is safe,” said Tommie Foster.

Instead of knocking door-to-door, parents are opting to trick-or-treat in a drive-thru and walk-up like one put on by the Sacramento Police Department in Del Paso Heights Thursday. Despite the ability to walk-thru the event, some parents chose to stay inside their car as an extra precaution.

“The crowds. I’m just trying to get in and out and get my kids out and get a little bit of Halloween,” explained Alaina Boutte.

The allure of Halloween is even more ominous with a pandemic and COVID fatigue wearing down parents and kids who just want to have fun. Doctors are concerned trick-or-treaters won’t take precautions seriously.

“My first choice is for people to not go trick-or-treating,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Health “We know that about 90 percent of people are still susceptible, completely susceptible to this novel virus they have no immunity whatsoever and any increase in transmission can lead to explosive outbreaks.”

Blumberg says while socially-distant events like “trunk-or-treats” present a low risk, that increases the minute kids interact with people outside of their house and don’t keep their distance.

“They are excited about trick-or-treating, and will tend to bunch together with groups outside of their household and probably not maintain that 6-foot social distancing,” he said.

Still, in the spooky spirit, parents say they are just finding ways to get more treats than tricks this year.

“I think it is a great thing. It feels safe,” said Tommie Foster.

Dr. Blumberg suggests families stick to virtual events or celebrations inside the house. If you are going to go out, he says wearing a mask underneath your costume, even if it already has a face covering, should be a top priority.