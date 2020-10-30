VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives say they have arrested the man accused of walking into a Vacaville jewelry store, apologizing to a worker, then stabbing her before taking off with cash and merchandise.

The incident happened back in mid-October at the Vacaville Premium Outlets Kay Jewelers store.

Police said the man walked into the store and attacked the manager – but not before saying he was “sorry.”

“He said I’m sorry for what I’m about to do, and then he proceeded to stab her twice,” Vacaville Police Lieutenant Chris Polen said after the incident.

In total, after a complete inventory of the store, detectives say the man got away with over $300,000 in jewelry.

Surveillance cameras got a good look at the man and detectives have been trying to identify him ever since.

This week, Vacaville police announced that they had identified the suspect as 47-year-old Vacaville resident Jason Greenwald. He had fled to Nevada, police say.

With the help of local agencies, Greenwald was arrested at the Wadsworth Indian Reservation outside of Fernley, Nev. He has since been taken back to California and has been booked into the Solano County Jail.

Greenwald is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and a parole violation.

Police say some of the stolen jewelry has also been recovered.