WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An apparent burglary attempt went south after a suspect tried to crash into a West Sacramento liquor store, but ended up just getting stuck.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Friday at the South Port Mart along Jefferson Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene and found a cargo van lodged in the front door.

A check of the surveillance camera video revealed what happened: The van could been seen backing up into the door in an apparent attempt to break in. However, the van got lodged in the door.

The driver then gets out and also realizes they’ve blocked the door.

Eventually, the suspect just runs off. He has yet to be identified.

Nothing was stolen in the incident, but the store’s owner now has a mess to clean up.