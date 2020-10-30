SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man showed up to cast his ballot sporting Trump 2020 gear. But wearing a button, T-shirt, hat or even holding a pamphlet for a candidate or measure within 100 feet of a California voting center is illegal.

“I was out here in the lobby, but I heard there was a commotion,” said TJ Porter, with the Sacramento Urban League.

Porter said he saw that man wearing Trump gear walk into the polling place.

“He had masks and had his flag waving around Trump 2020, they were very excited,” he said.

It’s called electioneering, and that particular Trump supporter was not happy when he was confronted about the California law.

Janna Haynes, with the Sacramento County Board Of Elections, said, “He became combative about that concept. He didn’t want to take off his hat or change his shirt, and then he started streaming.”

The man started streaming the interaction on Facebook as poll workers called the cops. He eventually agreed to change his clothes before law enforcement arrived, and he completed his ballot.

Promoting a campaign will land you a misdemeanor, but CBS13 has learned wearing clothes with “Make America Great Again” won’t get you in trouble. Why?

“It’s a slogan, it doesn’t specifically say President Trump or Donald Trump,” Haynes said.

Slogans are okay, but one voter sporting a “Yes on 16” face mask, is not. CBS13 broke the news of the law to him.

“I didn’t know that at all,” Raymond Garcia said.

Other voters had mixed opinions on the law.

“I’m glad to see people are responding to that kind of intimidation, that kind of behavior because it’s unfair,” Robert Jones said.

“I think people should be able to wear what they want to wear. Free country right?” Venus Hill said.

If you show up wearing something that is banned, first, poll workers will let you know of the law and then you’ll also be offered a “vote to-go.”

If you don’t listen, you could end up in front of a judge on a misdemeanor.