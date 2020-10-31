  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people were injured overnight in a drive-by shooting in the Natomas area, the Sacramento Police Department said on Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 1:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Normington Drive, just northwest of the Northgate Boulevard and W. El Camino Avenue intersection.

Police said the suspect drove by a residence in the area and fired off shots, hitting the four victims. All injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

A description of the suspect or suspect vehicle was not available.

Comments

Leave a Reply