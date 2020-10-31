Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people were injured overnight in a drive-by shooting in the Natomas area, the Sacramento Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting happened at around 1:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Normington Drive, just northwest of the Northgate Boulevard and W. El Camino Avenue intersection.
Police said the suspect drove by a residence in the area and fired off shots, hitting the four victims. All injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.
A description of the suspect or suspect vehicle was not available.