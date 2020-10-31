SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list.
Both players will be eligible to return against Sunday’s NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Niners also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and activated receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien from the practice squad on Saturday.
Coleman has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2 and Williams hurt his knee in Week 4.
The Niners also announced that receiver Richie James Jr. (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. Defensive lineman Kentavius Street has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.