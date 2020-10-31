Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto restaurant chain is paying the price for not following the rules.
Velvet Grill and Creamery paid the city $10,000 dollars after violating the city’s indoor dining rules amid the pandemic.
The chain had racked up $90,000 in fines for serving customers indoors and ignoring cease and desist orders.
MORE: Modesto Restaurant Chain Facing $60,000 In Fines After Allowing Indoor Dining
But the $10,000 settlement was reached after the chain’s attorney reached out to the city.
The settlement states that Modesto will use the money to help small businesses.