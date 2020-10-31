ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An overturned big rig and spilled onions led to major traffic delays on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove on Saturday afternoon, Caltrans said.
The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near Hood-Franklin Road.
#TrafficAlert: An accident on southbound I-5 near Hood-Franklin Road has spilled onions all over the freeway. One lane is closed and clean-up is underway. pic.twitter.com/zFTcvvwtrY
— CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) October 31, 2020
Caltrans initially said the overturned vehicle was impacting traffic in both directions but said at around 2:40 p.m. that one of the southbound lanes has been reopened. Heavy traffic is expected in the area as cleanup efforts continue.
Details regarding potential injuries or what caused the vehicle to overturn were not available.