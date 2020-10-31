  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An overturned big rig and spilled onions led to major traffic delays on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove on Saturday afternoon, Caltrans said.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near Hood-Franklin Road.

Caltrans initially said the overturned vehicle was impacting traffic in both directions but said at around 2:40 p.m. that one of the southbound lanes has been reopened. Heavy traffic is expected in the area as cleanup efforts continue.

Details regarding potential injuries or what caused the vehicle to overturn were not available.

