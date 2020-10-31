(CNN/CBS13) — The US reported 99,321 new COVID cases on Friday, marking the highest single-day increase recorded for any country. The top five records in daily cases all occurred within eight days, and an expert says he worries the upward trend will push hospitals past capacity.

Friday’s number surpassed the previous daily record held by India, which reported 97,894 coronavirus cases in a single day on September 17, according to India’s health ministry.

The total number of US COVID-19 cases has reached at least 9,079,125, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US reported more than 1,000 additional deaths Friday. The US death toll from the pandemic topped 230,000 on Saturday.

“The 100,000 cases yesterday two weeks from now will start to translate into massive numbers of deaths,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN Saturday. “So we’re going to see not just cases continue to escalate but we’re going to see perhaps 2,000 deaths per day two or three weeks from now.”

As of Saturday, California inched closer to the 1 million case mark and was sitting at over 932,000 confirmed infections. The state also reported over 17,600 deaths to date.

Iowa on Friday reported its highest single-day increase of new cases. That means 31 states have had at least one record high day of new cases in October, Johns Hopkins data show.

At least 47,374 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals on Saturday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That’s up 65.6% from a three-month low of 28,608 on September 20, and it’s the highest total since mid-August.

This month, hospitalizations decreased in Georgia and Hawaii while California’s hospitalizations held steady. Every other state and the District of Columbia saw increases, the COVID Tracking Project showed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.