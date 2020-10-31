KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A Knights Landing man was convicted by a jury of 14 counts of child molestation for crimes spanning over the past three decades, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Saturday.

Eduardo Castro, 58, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2 and faces life in prison.

An investigation in Castro began in March 2020 and the cases span from the mid-1990s to as recent as 2019, authorities said. There was a total of four victims.

The district attorney’s office said the verdicts were read in open court on Friday.

“It takes a lot of courage for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and disclose the awful crimes that often take place when other witnesses are not there to see it,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig. “These verdicts validate the truth spoken by these victims and will ensure that, after all these years, justice will be served.”

Knights Landing is located north of Woodland near the Sutter County border.