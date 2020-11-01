3 Injured In Home Invasion Robbery In Modesto, Authorities SayThree people are in the hospital after a shooting occurred during a home invasion robbery in Modesto on Sunday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Search Underway For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Woman In AntelopeThe search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.

Woman Assembles Search Party In Lodi For Brother Missing Since JulyInvestigators and volunteers in Lodi searched on Sunday for a missing man who may have been the victim of a crime.

Father Arrested, Child Safe After Standoff In North SacramentoDeputies said a man is in custody and his child is safe after a standoff in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.