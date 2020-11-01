Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Three people are in the hospital after a shooting occurred during a home invasion robbery in Modesto on Sunday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the robbery happened along Roselle Avenue near Bel Passi Baseball.
At least one of the victims was shot and a large amount of marijuana was found at the crime scene, investigators said.
A perimeter was set up in the areas of Roselle and Sylvan avenues, Sylvan and Claus Road, and Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road to search for the armed suspect. An arrest has not yet been announced.
Further information regarding the victims’ injuries or a suspect description was not released.