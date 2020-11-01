SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As of Sunday night, California is on a record-setting pace for voter turnout, and we’re getting answers on who has cast their ballots so far – and who has two days left.

It’s the final push in the final hours of the 2020 election.

In Sacramento County, early voter turnout is at an all-time high for this day in the election cycle. So far 51 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots in this election.

That’s 454,000 ballots so far compared to 209,000 on this day in 2018 and 211,000 on this day in 2016.

Political data incorporated reports across California shows the gaps in who is voting is closing. More young people are gaining on seniors, and Republicans are growing their share of the vote compared to Democrats.

In this sprint to the Election Day finish in Roseville, President Donald Trump supporters came out for a Trump train caravan.

“It’s beautiful. You should see it. There’s nothing but positivity coming from everybody,” one woman said at the Trump caravan.

Sacramento County Democrats passed out lawn signs at the downtown farmers’ market.

“Early voting has been really successful. People can still make sure that their vote is counted by turning in their ballot, make sure it’s postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3,” one Democrat said.

Decision Day 2020 is now two days away.