STOCKTON (CBS13) – A gunman is still being sought after shooting a person during a family disturbance on Halloween night in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Scott David Chamblin, of Stockton.
Chamblin allegedly showed up at an address in the 1900 block of Auto Avenue and shot the victim in the thigh during the family dispute and fled.
As of Sunday night, an arrest of Chamblin has not yet been announced.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim in the shooting is expected to survive.