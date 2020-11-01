Gunman Sought After Halloween Night Stockton ShootingA gunman is still being sought after shooting a person during a family disturbance on Halloween night in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

3 Injured In Home Invasion Robbery In Modesto, Authorities SayThree people are in the hospital after a shooting occurred during a home invasion robbery in Modesto on Sunday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Search Underway For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Woman In AntelopeThe search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.

Woman Assembles Search Party In Lodi For Brother Missing Since JulyInvestigators and volunteers in Lodi searched on Sunday for a missing man who may have been the victim of a crime.