By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man’s body was found as crews responded to a retirement home fire in North Sacramento on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The fire was burning in the 2000 block of Rose Arbor Drive and crews arrived to find it was extinguished by a sprinkler head in a garage. The body was located in the same area, officials said.

Investigators said it appears a resident of the home died of natural causes as he was smoking a cigarette. The dropped cigarette appears to be what started a small fire, officials said.

