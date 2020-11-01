NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man’s body was found as crews responded to a retirement home fire in North Sacramento on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The fire was burning in the 2000 block of Rose Arbor Drive and crews arrived to find it was extinguished by a sprinkler head in a garage. The body was located in the same area, officials said.

Investigators said it appears a resident of the home died of natural causes as he was smoking a cigarette. The dropped cigarette appears to be what started a small fire, officials said.

Incident info: A reported structure fire on the 2000 Block of Rose Arbor Dr. led firefighters to discover indications of a fire extinguished by an activated sprinkler head in a garage. A deceased male was located in that same area. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0LUuQsdDU5 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) November 1, 2020

