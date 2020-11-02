SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two men were found dead in a Sacramento County apartment after a shooting late Sunday night, authorities say.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, just before midnight Monday, deputies showed up at La Riviera Drive complex, just east of Watt Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

After getting to the scene, deputies discovered evidence that a shooting had happened. They were then directed to an apartment where two victims were found.

Both people, only identified as men at this point, had apparent gunshot wounds, deputies say. Medics pronounced the two victims dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up the shooting is unclear.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the scene. No suspect information has been released.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Parts of the apartment complex parking lot were still blocked off with crime tap through the later morning hours.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.