SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two men were found dead in a Sacramento County apartment after a shooting late Sunday night, authorities say.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, just before midnight Monday, deputies showed up at La Riviera Drive complex, just east of Watt Avenue, to investigate a report of shots fired.

After getting to the scene, deputies discovered evidence that a shooting had happened. They were then directed to an apartment where two victims were found.

Both people, only identified as men at this point, had apparent gunshot wounds, deputies say. Medics pronounced the two victims dead at the scene.

Alicia Cavallero couldn’t believe something like this could happen there.

“Double homicide? Yeah, it’s crazy. We don’t even get that much action going here. I don’t want to say action but, you know, just casualties like that. It’s really shocking to hear,” Cavallero said.

That shock resonated with other neighbors.

“It does worry me having a young one here,” Randle Saldana said.

“That was actually a first for me,” Om Saetae said.

Cavallero came back to her apartment after getting off of work earlier Monday morning and was shocked to see crime scene tape blocking off sections of her complex.

“I actually just kind of worried to get back upstairs to my siblings to see; check in on them. Yeah, I just was kind of in a rush to see if they were OK,” Cavallero said.

Exactly what led up the shooting is unclear.

CBS13 spoke with some neighbors off-camera who told us that they heard three gunshots and then silence shortly afterward.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the scene. No suspect information has been released.

Parts of the apartment complex parking lot were still blocked off with crime tap through the later morning hours.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.