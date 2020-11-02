Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One Roseville neighborhood woke up to blue dots spray-painted in front of several homes this weekend.
Police say they received several calls Sunday afternoon after seven homes displaying signs supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had blue dots spray-painted on the street in front of their houses.
Neighbors say the dots made them feel uneasy.
“At first I was scared and extremely upset, and then I just got angry, and now I’m just angry and it just makes me more determined to keep my signs up,” a neighbor said.
The dots have since been removed. The Roseville Police Department is investigating the incident.