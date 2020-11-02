  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Sacramento News, South Sacramento, Traffic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic is backing up severely along northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento after a crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the Fruitridge Road offramp.

Traffic is now backing up past Florin Road. (Credit: Caltrans)

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles were involved.

Several lanes in the immediate area of the crash are blocked, leading a backup on northbound Highway 99 that’s now stretching all the way to Mack Road.

Drivers should expect heavy delays for the time being.

Updates to follow.

