Deputies Investigating Double Shooting At Sacramento County Apartment ComplexAuthorities say two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Sacramento County early Monday morning.

'A Little Concerning': Halloween Night Activity At Sacramento Bars Raises EyebrowsLate-night crowds at bars in midtown Sacramento on Halloween night have sparked a bit of coronavirus concern.

Día De Los Muertos Takes On New Meaning For Sacramentans Amid PandemicThis year's Día de Los Muertos took on a different tune. The Day of the Dead celebrates the lives of lost loved ones and now comes at a time when the Latino community has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Search Underway For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Woman In AntelopeThe search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.