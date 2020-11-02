Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic is backing up severely along northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento after a crash early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the Fruitridge Road offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles were involved.
Several lanes in the immediate area of the crash are blocked, leading a backup on northbound Highway 99 that’s now stretching all the way to Mack Road.
Drivers should expect heavy delays for the time being.
Updates to follow.