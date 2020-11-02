ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man pictured carrying a gun on West Laguna Way in Elk Grove last week has been identified and arrested.

Investigators say Donald Weideman turned himself in after they served a search warrant at his home. He was not home at the time of the search warrant.

He was booked into the Sacramento County main jail on charges related to brandishing a weapon and other charges in connection to an active investigation. Police did not elaborate on what the additional charges are.

