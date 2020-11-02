EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday evening in El Dorado County.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, two adult men were in a verbal dispute Sunday which escalated into a shooting. One man died at the scene while the other was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The shooting took place in the southern region of El Dorado County near Amador County. Initially, Amador County deputies responded to the scene but later turned the investigation over to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say there are no outstanding suspects or involved parties.
The identities of the two men have not been released.
