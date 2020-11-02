Nevada City Man Refusing To Come Down From Tree As PG&E Begins WorkTrees dangled high above as removal work continued in Nevada City Monday, but one man is standing his ground as trees come crashing down around him.

One Dead, One Injured After Shooting In El Dorado CountyOfficials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday evening in El Dorado County.

West Sacramento Woman Arrested 3 Times In 4 Days After Being Released On $0 BailThe woman accused of getting a U-Haul stuck in a West Sacramento car wash last week was arrested three times in four days, officials said.

Modesto Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Thunder Valley Casino; Search On For DriverA search is underway in Placer County for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.