ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A crash shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Monday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday, just south of the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp.
It appears a big rig truck overturned and caught fire. The truck was reportedly blocking all northbound lanes.
Cosumnes Fire crews responded to the scene and reported the big rig and multiple vehicles caught fire. The truck was transporting several vehicles.
There are no reported injuries and crews have contained the fire.
According to Caltrans, the freeway was closed at Laguna Blvd. due to the overturned vehicle. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.
The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.
@CosumnesFire Cosumnes Fire units are on scene of a vehicle transport that rolled over. The semi and multiple vehicles were on fire. The fire is contained. There were no reported injuries. Accident is on NB I-5 @ the Laguna offramp. NB I-5 will he closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/vP65YkFB6f
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) November 3, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.