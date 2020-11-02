  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Interstate 5

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A crash shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Monday night.

Big rig crash on I-5 in Elk Grove. Credit: Caltrans

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday, just south of the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp.

It appears a big rig truck overturned and caught fire. The truck was reportedly blocking all northbound lanes.

Cosumnes Fire crews responded to the scene and reported the big rig and multiple vehicles caught fire. The truck was transporting several vehicles.

There are no reported injuries and crews have contained the fire.

According to Caltrans, the freeway was closed at Laguna Blvd. due to the overturned vehicle. Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

