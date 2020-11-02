WEST POINT (CBS13) — Authorities have released more details about the case where three people were arrested after a teenage girl missing for a week was found at a West Point home.

Kaylee Arnee, 14, had been reported missing on Oct. 22 after being last seen at a friend’s house in West Point. Investigators said she had already been gone from her friend’s house before her mother arrived to pick her up.

In new information released by Calaveras County Sheriff’s detectives on Monday, it appears that the people living at that home allegedly lied – concealing the fact that the missing girl was still at the property.

After developing more leads, authorities were led back to the home. Paying the home another visit, Kaylee was discovered hiding in some clothes within a pair of closets.

Further, a hidden trapdoor was also discovered that led under the house. It was in this space that detectives believe Kaylee was hiding out voluntarily, as bedding and a phone belonging to her was also found.

Three adults who were living at the home have since been arrested: 20-year-old Isaiah Haggard, 41-year-old Annie Pearl Abernathy and 34-year-old Jose Tinocopureco. All are facing charges of providing false information to a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives specifically allege that Haggard deliberately distorted the facts around Kaylee’s disappearance.

Kaylee has been returned safely to her parents, the sheriff’s office says.