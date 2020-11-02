LINCOLN (CBS13) — A search is underway in Placer County for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver hit and killed a 44-year-old Modesto man outside Thunder Valley Casino on Sunday morning. First responders found the victim’s body on Athens Avenue just west of Industrial Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say some plastic debris from the vehicle was left at the scene. Westbound traffic on Athens Avenue was closed for a couple of hours Sunday morning as CHP investigated the scene and collected evidence.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the California Highway Patrol Auburn Area office at (916) 663-3344, Monday-Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.