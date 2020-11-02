NEVADA CITY(CBS13) — Trees dangled high above as removal work continued in Nevada City Monday, but one man is standing his ground as trees come crashing down around him.

A man whom community members have referred to as “Tarzan” is still refusing to come down from one of the trees. A makeshift treehouse was even created.

The group “Save Nevada County Trees” is hoping for a compromise with Pacific Gas & Electric after work has begun to cut down more than 260 trees. What started as a push to save 16 Nevada County trees has now come down to one.

Drone13 showed crews at work cutting a tree right next to the man refusing to come down.

“We are not out here saying don’t cut down any trees, we absolutely understand fire danger,” said Matthew Osypowski with Save Nevada County Trees.

Supporters of the group are now telling CBS13 they are willing to step away if PG&E meets them in the middle.

“If they would save that one tree, if they cut down 262 instead of 263, we would walk away from this entire thing,” said Osypowski.

PG&E says its plan has not changed, telling CBS13 the trees being cut down are a potential fire threat and it can’t take the risk. One man is taking a stand by taking a seat next to a tree outside his home.

“This year suddenly every single tree is a hazard, every single tree is being cut down. We think that’s an overreach of power and unreasonable,” the man said.

PG&E has brought in cranes to ensure the tree removal process doesn’t damage headstones or gravesites at the Pioneer Cemetery.