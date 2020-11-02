SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Republican lawmakers are claiming a victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom after a tentative ruling that he overstepped his bounds with an executive order about election safeguards.

Assemblymembers James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley had brought a suit against the governor’s order that gave all Californians registered vote-by-mail ballots.

Newsom issued the order due as part of the social distancing efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Sutter County judge stated Newsom’s order was improper, the ruling will not have any effect on Tuesday’s election in California.

Still, Kiley and Gallagher called the ruling a win.

The Judge has ruled in our case against Gavin Newsom. We won. The Judge found good cause to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Governor from issuing further unconstitutional orders. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 2, 2020

“The Judge has ruled in our case against Gavin Newsom. We won. The Judge found good cause to issue a permanent injunction restraining the Governor from issuing further unconstitutional orders,” Rep. Kiley tweeted about the ruling on Monday.

The ruling also prohibits Newsom from making executive orders that create a new law.

Of note, Newsom’s vote-by-mail ballot order was later approved into law by the California legislature, which is why the judge’s ruling won’t affect the election.

Neither Newsom nor his office has yet to comment on the ruling.

Back in the summer, a Sutter County judge also halted a Newsom order that Gallagher and Kiley argued overstepped the governor’s powers.