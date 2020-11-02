  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Sacramento County early Monday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies showed up at the scene along La Riviera Drive, just east of Watt Avenue, a little after midnight.

Exactly what led up the shooting is unclear.

Deputies have not said if anyone was killed in the shooting and no suspect information has been released at this point.

Parts of the apartment complex parking lot were still blocked off with crime tap through the later morning hours.

