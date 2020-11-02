SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, a Sacramento-area radio station will be switching up its tunes for Election Day.

In a time of division across the country, 103.9 The Fish is trying to bring people together with the familiar sounds of Christmas music. The station will play holiday songs all day Tuesday in the hopes that the music will put listeners in a good mood.

On their website, the station said, “For those of you who need a break from all the politics, we’ll have just the right music to get you in a more joyful mood!”

Listeners can tune in on their radio, online at TheFishSacramento.com or on a smart speaker.

More from CBS Sacramento: