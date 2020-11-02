  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Antelope News

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.

The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a red 2015-2019 Dodge Ram truck hit 40-year-old Kia Goss, who was identified by family, just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Photo of a truck believed to be a similar model involved in the hit-and-run (credit: CHP)

Investigators said the truck may have damage to the passenger side near the headlight and grille.

The scene was in the area of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.

The driver immediately took off from the scene. Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply