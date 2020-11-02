Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a bike lane in Antelope.
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a red 2015-2019 Dodge Ram truck hit 40-year-old Kia Goss, who was identified by family, just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators said the truck may have damage to the passenger side near the headlight and grille.
The scene was in the area of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.
The driver immediately took off from the scene. Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses.