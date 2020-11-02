  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case after a man and woman died after a fight between them ended in a shooting Sunday night.

Stockton police say, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Sharon Court to investigate a report of a family disturbance.

Apparently, a 36-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband had gotten into into a dispute.

By the time officers arrived, both the man and woman were found in a bathroom with gunshot wounds. The pair were rushed to the hospital, but police say they were both soon pronounced dead.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Police have described the man as the suspect and the woman as the victim.

No other information, including the names of the pair, is being released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply