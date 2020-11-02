Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who allegedly pointed a laser at a law enforcement aircraft flying over Stockton on Sunday night has been arrested.
Stockon police say Falcon 1-0 was over March Lane when, around 9:30 p.m., the pilot reported a laser strike in the cockpit.
With the help of the aircraft, officers were able to track down the area where the light came from. Eventually, a suspect – 30-year-old Maximino Monje – was detained and then arrested.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- ‘A Little Concerning’: Halloween Night Activity At Sacramento Bars Raises Eyebrows
- Woman Assembles Search Party In Lodi For Brother Missing Since July
Monje is now facing charges of willful discharge of a laser at an aircraft.
Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft could possibly lead to federals charges.