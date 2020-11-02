Filed Under:laser pointer, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who allegedly pointed a laser at a law enforcement aircraft flying over Stockton on Sunday night has been arrested.

Stockon police say Falcon 1-0 was over March Lane when, around 9:30 p.m., the pilot reported a laser strike in the cockpit.

With the help of the aircraft, officers were able to track down the area where the light came from. Eventually, a suspect – 30-year-old Maximino Monje – was detained and then arrested.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Monje is now facing charges of willful discharge of a laser at an aircraft.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft could possibly lead to federals charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply