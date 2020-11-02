AUBURN (CBS13) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the reported ransacking of a room in North Auburn last week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Karina Gonzalez of Auburn was arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor this weekend. Two other suspects, 19-year-old Rocklin resident Alexandra Marler and a 16-year-old who was already on probation, were arrested last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three suspects got into a home in North Auburn through an unlocked back door then ransacked a room and took $7,580 worth of items, including collectible shoes, electronics and clothes.

Deputies recovered most of the stolen items at the teen’s home and some at Marler’s home. The remainder of the stolen items were found at Gonzalez’s home, deputies said.