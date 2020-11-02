YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The woman accused of getting a U-Haul stuck in a West Sacramento car wash last week was arrested three times in four days, officials said.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Melinda Gonzales has been repeatedly released on zero bail. She is now facing multiple felonies.

The DA’s office said Gonzales was first arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department in early August on four warrants. She was then released on $0 bail and given a court date in November.

A couple of months later, on October 9, Gonzales was cited by West Sacramento police for possession of drug paraphernalia and tress passing. Then a few weeks later, on October 29, she was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, in connection to the U-Haul incident.

READ MORE: Suspected DUI Driver Gets Stolen U-Haul Stuck In West Sacramento Gas Station Car Wash, Police Say

Officials said she was released the same day and arrested two days later in West Sacramento on petty theft charges. Hours after she was released on November 1, Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gonzales on multiple charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, and looting.

Because looting is one of 13 exceptions to the $0 bail, Gonzales was not released. She is due in court on Wednesday for the arraignment on 16 charges. Those charges include: false personation, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry into a dwelling, looting, theft of a vehicle, commercial burglary, felony vandalism, three counts of false information to a peace officer, misdemeanor vandalism, driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run, two counts of petty theft, and trespassing.

According to the Yolo County DA’s office, 349 people have been arrested and released on $0 Bail 411 times since April 13. More than 120 have reoffended at least once in that time period, leading to nearly 400 new crimes in Yolo County, officials said.

More from CBS Sacramento: