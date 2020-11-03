Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The two shooting victims killed at a Sacramento County apartment complex Sunday night have been identified.
The Sacramento County coroner’s office identified the victims as 18-year-olds Micah Nero and Joseph Ash. The two men were found dead in an apartment complex on La Riviera Drive just before midnight on Sunday.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. CBS13 spoke with some neighbors who said they heard three gunshots and then silence shortly afterward.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.